Florida football LB Scooby Williams latest to enter transfer portal

Florida football starting linebacker Scooby Williams plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3 sports.

Williams started 10 of 12 games at linebacker for the Florida Gators in 2023, finishing the year with 53 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack and two forced fumbles.

A former Top 100 national recruit, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Williams has two years of eligibility remaining. He finished his UF career with 70 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack and two forced fumbles.

The departure of Williams opens the door for younger linebackers to compete for the starting role opposite Shemar James, who is recovering from knee surgery. The contenders include true sophomore Jaden Robinson from Lake City and incoming freshman Myles Graham, a top 100 national recruit and Under Armour All-American who plans to enroll early in January.

Williams joins edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, cornerback Jalen Kimber, safety Miguel Mitchell and defensive back Jaydon Hill as the fifth defensive starter to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2023 season. UF's defense started strong before struggling in the second half of the season and finished 11th in the SEC in scoring defense (27.6 ppg allowed) and 11th in total defense (382.3 yards allowed per game).

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football LB Scooby Williams entering transfer portal