Florida football: LB Mannie Nunnery leaving as graduate transfer

Florida football linebacker Mannie Nunnery has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed Thursday.

A transfer from Houston, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Nunnery appeared in 12 games and made three starts for the Florida Gators in 2023, finishing the year with 28 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss half a sack, one QB hurry and a pass breakup.

Nunnery is set to earn his degree from UF in the spring and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Florida lost starting linebacker Scooby Williams to the transfer portal last month, but returns junior two-year starter Shemar James, who is recovering from surgery to repair a dislocated kneecap. In addition, UF added South Carolina transfer Grayson "Pup" Howard from the transfer portal and bring in incoming freshman four-star linebackers and Under Armour All-Americans Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles.

Graham, the son of former standout UF running back Earnest Graham, enrolled at UF this month and will take part in spring drills.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football LB Mannie Nunnery leaving program