Florida football LB commit flips to Miami on NSD, DL commit on hold

Four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes spurned Florida football on Wednesday, opting to sign with Miami after being committed to the Florida Gators for close to a year.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Hayes, from Largo, is the 177th-best rated player in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports composite. He’s also the 15th best linebacker in the class and the 21st best recruit from the state of Florida.

The defection of Hayes is another blow to UF’s 2024 recruiting class, which lost five-star safety Xavier Filsaime to Texas earlier this week. In addition, five-star defensive lineman L.J. McCray of Daytona Beach put his signing on hold on Wednesday.

Top QB: Florida football QB commit D.J. Lagway named MaxPreps HS player of year

From Ducks to Gators: Florida football lands portal commitment from Oregon defensive back

Overall, the Gators have lost six blue chip recruits in its 2024 class since September, including Hayes, Filsaime, four-star edge rusher Jamonta Waller (Auburn), four-star cornerback Wardell Mack (Texas), four-star defensive lineman Nasir Johnson (Georgia) and three/four-star defensive lineman Kendall Jackson (Miami).

The losses have tumbled UF’s recruiting class, which was rated as high as third nationally by 247Sports composite, to 10th nationally entering National Signing Day.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football LB commit flips to Miami on NSD