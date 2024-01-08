Florida football lands Tulane safety from transfer portal

Florida football added another piece to its secondary for 2024, landing a commitment from Tulane transfer safety D.J. Douglas over the weekend.

The 6-foot-0, 205 pounds Douglas had three interceptions and two pass breakups for the Green Wave in 2023, while also ranking sixth on the team in tackles (54) with one tackle for loss.

From Montgomery, Ala., Douglas was a former Alabama walk on who transferred to Tulane in 2023.

The Florida Gators lost three starters to their secondary to the transfer portal in 2023, defensive back Jaydon Hill, cornerback Jalen Kimber and safety Miguel Mitchell. Last week, Florida starting cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. announced he was coming back for his senior season, which will provide some experience for the position group. Rising sophomore safety Jordan Castell also is back after a promising freshman season. Castell had a team-high 60 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception in 12 starts as a true freshman.

