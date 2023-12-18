Florida football lands portal commitment from Oregon defensive back

Florida football made a move in the transfer portal to shore up its secondary, landing a commitment from Oregon defensive back Trikweze Bridges on Monday morning.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Bridges, who visited UF earlier this month, posted four career interceptions in four seasons with the Ducks, along with eight career pass breakups and two career forced fumbles.

After starting all 13 games for Oregon in 2022, Bridges had 16 tackles and three pass breakups as a reserve outside corner for the Ducks in 2023.

Bridges will look to help improve a Florida Gators secondary that ranked last in the SEC in interceptions (3) and gave up the most pass plays of 30 yards or more in the conference (25).

Florida hired a new secondary coach, Will Harris, to replace Corey Raymond, who was let go at the end of the season. For now, UF returns starting cornerbacks Jalen Kimber and Jason Marshall Jr., though one or both could opt to declare for the NFL Draft. Among UF's other emerging cornerbacks include sophomore Devin Moore, freshman Ja'Keem Jackson and freshman Dijon Johnson.

Bridges is UF's fourth addition from the transfer portal and first from a power five schools. UF landed commitments from San Diego State offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson and Penn defensive tackle Joey Slackman on Sunday night. Last week, UF secured a commitment from Blinn Junior College defensive lineman Brien Taylor Jr.

