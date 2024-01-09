Florida football lands Ivy League quarterback via transfer portal

The college football transfer portal news keeps rolling in for Billy Napier and Co. and their Florida football program.

Former Yale Bulldogs quarterback Aidan Warner, who is originally from Winter Park, Florida, announced his commitment to the Gators Monday evening on his personal Twitter account. The Orange and Blue beat out the Miami Hurricanes and Minnesota Golden Gophers for the young man’s talents.

Coming out of high school, 247Sports ranked Warner No. 116 among quarterbacks in the class of 2023. According to the 2023 On3 rankings, Warner was the No. 100 quarterback in his class.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 216-pound passer completed 95-of-154 tosses for 1,160 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions while running 233 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and three touchdowns for Winter Park High his senior season.

Warner still has all four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2023. Florida had just two scholarship quarterbacks — Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway — on the roster for 2024 before Warner made his commitment.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire