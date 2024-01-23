Florida football lands commitment from legacy EDGE

Berkeley Prep (Tampa) defensive end Titus Bullard, the son of WWE ambassador and former Florida defensive lineman Thaddeus Bullard (better known as Titus O’Neil), has committed to the Gators.

Bullard committed to the Orange and Blue as a preferred walk-on in the 2024 class on Tuesday. He posted a graphic to social media to break the news.

“Thanks to my coaches, teammates and fam,” Bullard began the rhyme “Helped me become the person I am. All Glory to God, He is major. Thanks to him, I am now a Florida Gator.”

Bullard will play off the edge for the Gators. He’s listed at 6-foot-3-inches and 215 pounds. He recorded 69 total tackles (57 solo), 22 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as a senior. He helped the Buccaneers to a Class 2M state title in Florida.

Bullard received offers from Group of Five programs, but he opted to follow in his father’s footsteps without a scholarship. His older brother, TJ, plays for the UCF Knights, so the brothers will be against each other in some capacity when Florida hosts UCF later on this year.

