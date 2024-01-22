Florida football lands commitment from CB who is leaving Alabama

Florida football landed a commitment from former Alabama signee defensive back Jameer Grimsley on Sunday.

A four-star cornerback from Tampa Catholic High, Grimsley entered the portal after Alabama coach Nick Saban announced his retirement earlier this month.

Per 247Sports, Grimsley is the 18th ranked cornerback in the 2024 class and the 240th ranked prospect overall. At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Grimsley brings speed to the Florida Gators secondary. Grimsley has posted times as fast as 10.84 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.79 seconds in the 200.

Florida returns senior cornerback Jason Marshall for the 2024 season, along with redshirt sophomore cornerback Devin Moore and sophomore cornerbacks Ja'Keem Jackson and Dijon Johnson.

Grimsley is the second significant defensive commitment that Florida has landed over the weekend. On Friday, four-star defensive tackle D'antre Robinson committed to the Gators. Florida is looking to improve a defense that ranked 11th in the SEC last season, surrendering 382.3 yards per game.

