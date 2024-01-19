Florida football lands 4-star defensive lineman for 2024 Class

Florida football landed a commitment from a four-star defensive tackle during the late signing period on Friday.

D'antre Robinson announced on social media on Friday that he's committed to the Florida Gators for the Class of 2024 and will sign in February.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL D’antre Robinson tells me he has Committed to Florida!



The 6’4 305 DL had signed with Texas, but was recently released from his NLI



“TO THE FLORIDA FANS, I JUST WANT TO SAY LET’S MAKE FLORIDA GREAT AGAIN! GO GATORS!🐊”https://t.co/jaZ0pic3Ve pic.twitter.com/9oGuiovEyx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 19, 2024

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Robinson, from Jones High in Orlando, recently asked and was a granted a release from his Letter of Intent after signing in December with Texas. He's rated as the 34th best defensive lineman in the Class of 2024 and the 252nd best overall recruit, per 247 Sports Composite.

All in: Stricklin is all-in on Napier, but one thing would make it impossible to keep him | Whitley

New LB coach: Florida football hires former Auburn DC to take over linebackers, co-defensive coordinator

Robinson was active on the defensive line during his senior year at Jones High in Orlando, finishing with 79 tackles, 10 sacks and an interception. He will join a strong UF 2024 defensive class that includes five-star edge rusher L.J. McCray (Mainland High, Daytona Beach), four-star linebacker Myles Graham (Buchholz High, Gainesville) and four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles (Our Lady Good Counsel HS, Olney, Md.)

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football lands four-star defensive lineman