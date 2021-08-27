Florida football landed this 2023 athlete from Georgia

2023 three-star athlete Aaron Gates committed to the Florida Gators on Thursday. The prep athlete plays on both sides of the ball for Trinity Christian in Georgia but he’ll likely play in the secondary for the Gators. Cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar led the charge on Gates’ recruitment.

The Gators offered Gates on June 15 and made his top 10 a day before his commitment. The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect chose UF over Georgia, Tennesse, Miami, Michigan and UCF among others.

Gates has been considering Florida seriously since July, according to 247Sports. He appears to be impressed with just about everything the program has to offer.

“I love the coaches, all of them. It just feels like family,” Gates said to 247Sports. “When I went down there it felt like a second home. Friday Night Lights was amazing. I wasn’t able to compete but I walked down there and saw Coach Jules. How intense he was coaching, it was amazing to see.”

Gates is the nation’s No. 30 athlete, according to 247Sports. He joins four-star receiver Raymond Cottrell and four-star tight end Mac Markway as the third member of Florida’s 2023 recruiting class.

