Florida football knocked out of AP top 25, future opponents stand tall

The Florida Gators suffered a brutal beatdown Saturday afternoon, losing to the Kentucky Wildcats for the third-consecutive year.

Florida head coach Billy Napier looked lost while calling the plays and the defense, which looked competent in the first four games, was exposed and ran over by UK running back Ray Davis for all 60 minutes.

The Gators have looked abysmal on the road, losing in embarrassing fashion to the Utah Utes in Week 1 and now to Kentucky. It seems like any hope for a SEC East title is lost as the schedule only gets harder from here.

The US LMB Coaches Poll appears to have pulled out of their stock in Napier and Co. and the Associated Press has done the same in the latest AP top 25.

The Gators were left out, but their future opponents like Florida State and Georgia are standing tall in the rankings. Here’s how the Associated Press voted after Week 5.

Florida Gators - Unranked

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

This should be no surprise for Florida fans.

The Gators snuck into the top 25 after the monumental home upset over the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3. It was almost surprising to see the team remain on the list after a dismal victory over the Charlotte 49ers, 22-7.

The offense doesn’t look constructed to win a championship, relying heavily on the defense to keep them in the games. But even then, the first crack in defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong’s squad was on full display versus the Wildcats.

Florida was beaten in the trenches, and beaten out of the top 25. The Gators were listed as No. 22 in the previous rankings.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

No need for a deep dive on this one.

The defending national champions are still on fire, continuing a 20-game win streak dating back to the beginning of last season. The Georgia Bulldogs are driving on cruise control this season, taking down any foe that dares to challenge them.

Saturday’s narrow victory over the Auburn Tigers was a great challenge for the Dawgs and proved why they’re the team to beat in 2023. The team knows how to face adversity and UGA head coach Kirby Smart knows what it takes to keep a consistent program running.

No. 5 Florida State

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

The Florida State Seminoles are peeking just outside of the College Football Playoff picture after collecting another road win on Saturday over the Clemson Tigers, 31-24.

The Noles fanbase was put through an overtime nail-biter and scraped out the win after shutting down the Tigers on the final possession of the game.

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis still looks like a Heisman candidate and head coach Mike Norvell has completely flipped his team from the mediocrity fans saw last year

No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (previously unranked)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats earned their spot this weekend, annihilating the Florida Gators in every aspect of the game.

Kentucky has had an interesting season so far. They collected two substantial conference wins back-to-back over Vanderbilt in Week 4 and most recently against Florida.

Running back Ray Davis had a career day against the Gators to add to his already successful season. The UK football program is another team that’s changed for the better, standing at 5-0 and looking like a real threat to take the SEC East title.

No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers (-1)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers have found new ground since their loss against the Florida Gators, redeeming themselves to take down UTSA and South Carolina in back-to-back victories.

Quarterback Joe Milton looks back to form and could be the only other lethal threat to Georgia’s hopes for another SEC East title.

No. 23 LSU Tigers (-10)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Bayou Bengals dropped significantly in this week’s rankings.

The Tigers showed plenty of fight against Ole Miss but came up short in an offensive shootout, 49-55.

Head coach Brian Kelly is having trouble in the SEC after making his way from South Bend, Indiana. The Tigers are limping through the season after losses from Saturday and in Week 1 against the Florida State Seminoles.

Up next for LSU is a road trip to take on the Missouri Tigers.

Read more

Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Instant reactions to Florida’s bludgeoning at Kentucky

Good, Bad and Ugly: Staff reacts to Florida’s brutal loss at Kentucky

Five takeaways following Florida’s humbling loss to Kentucky

Sunday Hash: Breaking down Florida’s bitter loss at Kentucky

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football’s loss at Kentucky

Social media reactions ahead of Florida-Kentucky Week 5 matchup

Read more

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire