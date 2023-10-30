Advertisement
Florida football kickoff time against LSU either 3:30, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun
'Florida football's start time at LSU on Nov. 31 has been flexed by the SEC and will be announced next week.

The kickoff time has been slated for either 3:30 p.m.ET on CBS or 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET on the ESPN family of networks.

The Florida Gators lead the all-time series with LSU 33-30, with 3 games tied. But LSU has won the last four games in the series. Flordia will seek its first win against LSU since knocking off the Tigers 27-19 on Oct. 6, 2018.

It will be a homecoming game of sorts for Billy Napier, who coached four seasons at Louisiana (2018-21) before being hired at UF. Two of UF's top running backs -- Montrell Johnson Jr. (New Orleans) and Trevor Etienne (Jennings) also are Louisiana natives.

The Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) will host Arkansas at noon on ESPN2 on Saturday, looking to rebound from a 43-20 loss to rival Georgia in Jacksonville.

