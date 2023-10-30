Florida football kickoff time against LSU either 3:30, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

'Florida football's start time at LSU on Nov. 31 has been flexed by the SEC and will be announced next week.

The kickoff time has been slated for either 3:30 p.m.ET on CBS or 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET on the ESPN family of networks.

The Florida Gators lead the all-time series with LSU 33-30, with 3 games tied. But LSU has won the last four games in the series. Flordia will seek its first win against LSU since knocking off the Tigers 27-19 on Oct. 6, 2018.

It will be a homecoming game of sorts for Billy Napier, who coached four seasons at Louisiana (2018-21) before being hired at UF. Two of UF's top running backs -- Montrell Johnson Jr. (New Orleans) and Trevor Etienne (Jennings) also are Louisiana natives.

The Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) will host Arkansas at noon on ESPN2 on Saturday, looking to rebound from a 43-20 loss to rival Georgia in Jacksonville.

