Florida football has a key player expected back for Tennessee game

Florida football coach Billy Napier said starting center Kingsley Eguakun will return to practice this week and is expected to start in UF's SEC opener in The Swamp on Saturday against Tennessee (7 p.m., ESPN).

Eguakun, a Rimington Trophy candidate, has missed UF's first two games of the season with a leg injury.

"We get Kingsley back this week, which I think will be a positive," Napier said.

Without Eguakun, a two-year starter, the Florida Gators offensive line struggled in its season opener at Utah, allowing five sacks and averaging just 0.6 yards per carry. But the line bounced back against McNeese, allowing no sacks and helping the run game average 6.4 yards per carry.

Jake Slaughter, who started for Eguakun the first two games of the season, was named one of the players of the game against McNeese.

"He played significantly better week one to week two," Napier said. "I think there's some elements of that that's helped us developing some depth."

Florida is looking to avenge a 38-33 loss to Tennessee last season in one of its key rivalry games of the season. Last season, in Napier's first year, UF went 0-4 against rivals Tennessee, Georgia, LSU and Florida State.

UF is planning to wear all blue for the game (blue tops, blue pants) and is encouraging fans to do the same on Saturday. Florida has won nine straight against the Vols at The Swamp, with its last home loss to Tennessee coming on Sept. 20, 2003.

"Our fans have an opportunity to contribute to the game," Napier said. "They are truly part of the team. They can impact the game. There's an energy that they provide for our players, but there's also an element where they can make it very difficult for the opponents."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators gets Kingsley Eguakun back for Tennessee Vols game