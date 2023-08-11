Florida football DE Justus Boone out for season with torn ACL

Florida football defensive lineman Justus Boone suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's scrimmage and will undergo surgery in two weeks, head coach Billy Napier confirmed.

Napier said the injury was a non-contact injury after Boone celebrated making a play.

"One of those things that makes you shake your head," Napier said.

With Boone out, Napier said a number of players could slide into the strong side defensive end position, inluding Tyreak Sapp, Jack Pyburn, Caleb Banks, true freshman Kelby Collins and true freshman Kameron James.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football DL Justus Boone out for season with torn ACL