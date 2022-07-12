Florida football jumps up in ESPN’s latest recruiting rankings

Following the commitment of four-star quarterback Markus Stokes and four-star running back Treyaun Webb, Florida jumped five spots in ESPN’s 2023 recruiting rankings

Coming in at No. 17, the Gators are quietly building a solid recruiting class in Billy Napier’s first full cycle as Florida coach. The new head coach’s strategy of keeping talent inside the state seems to be working, with 10 of the Gators’ 12 commitments hailing from the Sunshine State.

Florida’s 2023 class is highlighted by Eugene Wilson III. The 5-foot-11-inch, 165-pound athlete is considered to be a top-30 player in the state of Florida according to 247Sports. The Gaither (Tampa, Florida) standout is the latest in a group of players to commit to the program, announcing his commitment on July 8.

The Gators will almost certainly continue to rise in the recruiting rankings. They are in the running to land Cormani McLain, a consensus top-five player in the country (No. 2, On3; No. 3, ESPN & 247Sports). After a visit to Gainesville in April, the Lakeland cornerback said his decision is down to Alabama and Florida.

McLain’s decision, along with Derrick LeBlanc’s, Will Norman’s and Daquayvious Sorey’s, among others, will go a long way towards showing players and fans alike that the future of Florida football is bright.

