Florida football invites this blue-chip ATH to Swamp for Vols game

The big day is nearly here for Florida football’s recruiting effort as Billy Napier and Co. prepare to host a plethora of prep prospects for this weekend’s SEC opener against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Over the last several weeks, the guest list has grown substantially with representatives from three different classes expected to be on hand. Among them is four-star athlete Kamron Mikell out of Statesboro (Georgia) in the 2024 cycle, who has been in the Gators’ crosshairs for some time.

“I have been talking with them a little bit,” Mikell told Swamp247’s Blake Alderman. “I talk with Coach (Billy) Napier, Coach Billy G(onzales) and Coach (David) Doek(er) mainly. We just been keeping in touch to get build the relationship, and they send graphics saying come be great and things of that nature.”

The biggest question heading into the fall is whether or not Napier can get him on campus for an official visit. The 6-foot-2-inch, 181-pound multipurpose player appears to be open to an OV but is non-commital at the moment.

“I am planning to visit (Florida) for an official visit, but I don’t know when right now. I still have some OV’s left to figure out. I don’t really want to do OV’s after the season, so I am trying to work out a date with Florida. I am trying to do one there.”

Mikell made official visits with the Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and South Carolina Gamecocks this summer, as well as one with the Colorado Buffaloes last weekend. Next up is Tennessee the weekend of Sept. 30, followed by the Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 7 and Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 28.

For the time being, the Orange and Blue will have to settle for a gameday visit from the coveted high school junior. But the clock is ticking as signing day draws near.

Mikell is ranked No. 138 overall and No. 9 at the athlete position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 129 and 17, respectively, at cornerback.

Georgia holds two of his 247Sports crystal ball predictions and also a firm lead in On3’s Recruiting prediction Machine with an 85.0% chance of landing him; Colorado (5.5%), South Carolina (2.7%) and Georgia Tech (1.8%) follow behind.

