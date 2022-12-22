Florida football inches up in updated 247Sports 2023 recruiting rankings

Florida football had a solid showing during the 2022 early signing day on Wednesday, with 22 total players — 20 of whom are in the 2023 recruiting class — officially joining the ranks of the Orange and Blue. Billy Napier and his army of staffers have put a great deal of emphasis on bringing the top prep prospects to Gainesville as they seek to rebuild a once-proud program and their latest progress has been rather encouraging.

While there are still remaining moves to be made the fans now have a decent idea of what Napier’s first full recruiting class will look like. A good way to evaluate a program’s status is to compare it to others, such as 247Sports’ updated 2023 team recruiting rankings, in which the Gators saw a two-spot improvement moving up to No. 12 overall in the consensus.

Essentially, the Orange and Blue leapfrogged over the Penn State Nittany Lions for the position while the spot was opened up when the Clemson Tigers moved up a rung. The Southeastern Conference has a total of four teams in the top 10, led by the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, followed by the LSU Tigers (No. 6) and the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 10).

The Gators currently have 18 four-star and two three-star players committed in this recruiting cycle, making them the second-highest-ranking team without a five-star signee behind the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which ranks at No. 9.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire