Florida football hosts two 5-star prospects on Wednesday

Billy Napier and his army of staffers are back at it on Wednesday as they host a pair of five-star prep prospects out of Opa Locka (Florida) Chaminade-Madonna Prep on unofficial visits to campus. Not satisfied with the huge ump the program has made in the recruiting realm recently, the Gators’ brass continues to push forward in restoring glory to the Orange and Blue.

The first visitor of note is five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is among the top recruits out of the Sunshine State at any position. The 6-foot-3-inch, 198-pound pass-catcher confirmed with Swamp247 that he will participate in the 7-on-7 tournament Wednesday, which will be his third stop on campus and the first since his official visit at the start of the month.

Smith is ranked No. 3 overall and No. 1 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 2 and 1, respectively. He is currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

His teammate at Chaminade-Madonna Prep, five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader, is also expected to be in attendance on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1-inch, 175-pound blue-chip receiver makes his second visit to Gainesville following an unofficial back in April, from which he came away impressed with Gators wide receivers coach Billy Gonzalez.

“He’s a good coach. A good passionate coach,” he told Swamp247 following his previous visit. “He was telling me about himself. He’s really big on family. He said how he invite his players over to his house and stuff like that to hang out. He’s got a pretty long list [of former players], some of them I didn’t know but I am sure they are good players.”

Trader is ranked No. 21 overall and No. 2 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking rates him at four stars and ranks at Nos. 31 and 8, respectively. The Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes both have a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Hurricanes with a massive 91.8% lead.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire