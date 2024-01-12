Florida football hosting tight end transfer target for official visit

Florida football is still looking to bolster its 2024 roster through the NCAA transfer portal as the spring season quickly approaches. Billy Napier and Co. will be busy this coming weekend as the program hosts players from the portal over the next couple of weeks.

The Gators already have one potential target set for an official visit this weekend in former Air Force Falcons tight end Caleb Rillos, who reportedly arrived in Gainesville on Thursday and will be staying until Sunday, per Swamp247.

The 6-foot-6-inch senior out of Golden, Colorado, has one year of eligibility remaining and has expressed mutual interest in Florida. Whether or not he joined the Gators as a scholarship or preferred walk-on — if he so chooses to join the Orange and Blue — is contingent upon the outcome of his attempts to release himself from a binding military contract.

Rillos played in all 13 of the Falcon’s games in 2023 with seven starts mixed in, catching eight passes for 97 yards. He also played in all 13 games for Air Force the year prior with seven starts, recording just a pair of catches for 30 yards and a score; in 2021 he appeared in eight games with a catch for 40 yards to his credit.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire