Florida football hosting another batch of top prospects this weekend

Coach Billy Napier and staff have brought a boatload of top recruits to campus the past couple of weekends to check out Florida’s spring practices. The Gators will continue that trend this weekend, bringing in one five-star and nine four-star prospects.

This weekend’s visitors list is headlined by five-star linebacker Malik Bryant out of Orlando, Florida. He’s ranked as the 27th overall prospect and as the second-best at his position, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. This will be Bryant’s second trip to the Swamp this year after he made one in January. He plans to make his commitment known to the public on July 23.

Four-star teammates Derrick LeBlanc and John Walker will also be in attendance this weekend and plan to stop by UF’s campus on Friday. For LeBlanc, this will be his fourth trip to see Napier and Co. since they’ve taken over at Florida. He will also make his commitment known publicly with Bryant on July 23. Then this will be Walker’s second visit to the Gators in 2022.

The University of Florida is hosting the Florida Relays this weekend, which means many high school football prospects across the state who also run track will be in Gainesville. Napier and his staff are using that to his advantage for four-star wide receiver Aidan Mizell, who is also considered a legacy recruit for the Gators because his parents both ran track at Florida.

Additionally, five-star running back Richard Young is also competing at the Florida Relays and could stop by and see the coaching staff, but 247Sports and On3 haven’t reported on his official plans as of publishing.

