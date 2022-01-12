Florida football hosting 5-star Texas A&M commit ahead of NSD

Five-star linebacker Harold Perkins is one of the centerpieces of the top-ranked 2022 Texas A&M recruiting class.

Before he makes things official with the Aggies, the top linebacker in the country wants to make sure he sees everything there is to offer. That includes an official visit to the University of Florida this weekend and a likely trip to LSU, according to 247Sports.

Perkins isn’t expected to flip after announcing his decision at the All-American Bowl on Jan. 8, but he is looking forward to meeting both Florida and LSU’s staff. The Gators’ last coaching staff never could get him on campus, but Billy Napier has had some help from safety Kamari Wilson. The two were teammates for the All-American Bowl and became very close.

Reuniting the duo in the Swamp could help Florida’s chances at swaying the No. 5 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite, but there’s a lot of ground to be made up to land Perkins. His uncle said that Perkins is just making sure his decision is sound with these visits, so Florida needs to make a big impression with a lot of top-end talent in town this weekend.

Perkins is rated a five-star prospect by all four major services — 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and On3. He would be Florida’s 12th commit in the 2022 class if he flipped and become the highest-rated commit in the class.

