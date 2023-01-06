Florida football to host these 6 transfer portal targets this weekend

Florida football suffered its second-straight losing season in 2022 despite the addition of Billy Napier and his army of staffers in place of former head coach Dan Mullen. It appears that the new regime has a heck of a hole to dig itself out of on the path to restoring glory to the Orange and Blue.

One of the most pivotal areas of program improvement these past few years has been the NCAA transfer portal, which has become something of a de facto free agency system for amateur athletes. It is here that the future of football can be found, especially with the additional eligibility granted due to COVID.

The Gators will spend the first full weekend of 2023 hosting a half-dozen highly-sought transfers on campus — including one who has already made a hard commitment to Napier and Co. Take a look below at who will be making the trek to Gainesville over the next few days.

South Carolina EDGE Gilber Edmond

As a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, Edmond ranked No. 1,412 overall and No. 71 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus had him at Nos. 1,356 and 114, respectively. On3 currently has the Florida State Seminoles with a 100% chance of signing him.

Over the course of the 6-foot-5-inch, 250-pound defender’s three collegiate seasons stretching over 16 appearances — including 12 games in 2022 — the current redshirt sophomore had 16 solo and 28 assisted tackles, with two sacks and nine tackles for losses.

Miami offensive tackle John Campbell

As a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, Campbell ranked No. 481 overall and No. 36 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus had him at Nos. 498 and 39, respectively.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 320-pound lineman played in 33 total games with the Miami Hurricanes — including all 12 games in 2022 as a fifth-year redshirt junior — making 17 starts along the way.

Baylor offensive guard Micah Mazzccua

As a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, Mazzccua was ranked No. 832 overall and No. 54 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus had him at Nos. 673 and 44, respectively. On3 currently has the Nebraska Cornhuskers out in front with a 97.8% chance of landing the transfer with the Auburn Tigers a distant second at 2.2%.

Mazzccua redshirted in 2020 and appeared in nine games in 2021 as a redshirt freshman. According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-5-inch, 331-pound lineman is a two-year starter for the Baylor Bears.

Baylor safety Al Walcott

A three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, Walcott was ranked No. 168 overall and No. 25 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus had him at Nos. 132 and 22, respectively.

Walcott has appeared in 32 games with Baylor amassing 72 solo and 44 assisted tackles, 12 for a loss including three sacks over the course of his collegiate career. The 6-foot-2-inch, 219-pound defensive back also has intercepted the ball four times, including a program record-setting 96-yard pick-six.

Michigan linebacker Deuce Spurlock

A three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, was ranked No. 995 overall and No. 91 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus had him at Nos. 1,033 and 45, respectively. On3 currently has the Gators in front with a 100% chance of signing the transfer.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 231-pound linebacker appeared in two games for the Michigan Wolverines during his true freshman season, amassing a solo along with two assisted tackles — all coming against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Florida defensive lineman CamRon Jackson (signee)

A three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, Jackson was ranked No. 649 overall and No. 56 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus had him at Nos. 761 and 75, respectively. The 6-foot-6-inch, 340-pound officially signed on with Florida back on Dec. 30.

Jackson appeared in 34 total games for the Memphis Tigers stretching across three seasons over which he recorded 25 solo and 26 assisted tackles, five of which came for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

