Florida football to honor Tim Tebow during FSU game

Florida football will honor Tim Tebow during Saturday's game at The Swamp against rival Florida State (7 p.m., ESPN) for his induction into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame,

A consensus First Team All-American in 2007, Tebow was the last Heisman Trophy winner for the Florida Gators that season and repeated as a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2008 and 2009.

Tebow started at quarterback on UF's last national title team in 2008, earning MVP honors in the 24-14 BCS title game win over Oklahoma, and was a backup quarterback to Chris Leak on UF's 2006 national title team.

Questions abound: Was Billy Napier too conservative late and other questions following UF football's loss at No. 11 Mizzou

Tough loss: Heartbreaker: Florida football falls in final seconds at No. 11 Missouri

Currently residing in Jacksonville, Tebow works as a philanthropist, motivational speaker, author, film producer and broadcaster with ESPN and SEC Network. His charitable work and the Tim Tebow Foundation focuses on special needs ministries, orphan care and prevention, children with profound medical needs and human trafficking prevention.

"When I think about Tim Tebow, I think about who he is as a person," Florida coach Billy Napier. "His example, his philanthropy, hit faith. Bigger than football for Tim Tebow."

Tebow was added to the Florida Football Ring of Honor in 2018 and inducted into the University of Florida Hall of Fame in 2020. He is included in the University of Florida Hall of Fame Bronze Statues on the west side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, along with fellow Heisman winners Steve Spurrier and Danny Wuerffel.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football to honor Tim Tebow during Florida State game