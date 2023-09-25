Advertisement

Florida football homecoming game against Vandy gets kickoff time, TV channel

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun
Florida football will get another afternoon kickoff when it hosts Vanderbilt for homecoming on Oct. 7 at The Swamp.

The No. 23 Florida Gators (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will face Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1 SEC) at 4 p.m. and the game will air on the SEC Network.

Florida will look to avenge a 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt last season, just its second loss against the Commodores in the last 35 meetings between the two schools.

The Gators have won four straight against Vanderbilt at home, with Vanderbilt's last win at The Swamp coming in 2013. Florida is 23-2-1 all-time against Vanderbilt in Gainesville and shut out the Commodores 42-0 in the last meeting between the two schools at The Swamp in 2021.

Florida has won four in a row at The Swamp dating back to the 2022 season and is 8-2 at home under second-year coach Billy Napier. UF's last loss at home came on Oct. 15, 2022, when the Gators fell 45-35 to rival LSU.

