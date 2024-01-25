Florida football announces date of Orange and Blue game. Here's what to know

Florida football is moving its spring game back to Saturday, with the Orange and Blue game set for April 13 at 1 p.m. at The Swamp.

Florida had held its previous two spring games on Thursday night in an effort to get more recruits to visit. But entering season three under head coach Billy Napier, UF has opted to return to the traditional Saturday spring format, which will allow more fans from around the state to travel and attend the event. Admission is free to the public.

The Florida Gators are 11-14 in two seasons under Napier and are looking to rebound from last year's 5-7 campaign.

The game will wrap up UF's 15 spring football practices, which are set to begin in early March. It will also give Florida fans a sneak peek at UF's 15 freshman early enrollees. including five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway, who was named Gatorade National Player of the Year earlier this month.

The spring game will be part of a number of athletic events on UF's campus during Orange and Blue weekend, which includes:

Friday, April 12

Track & Field Tom Jones Invitational at James G. Pressly Stadium (Free admission) – All day

Baseball vs. South Carolina at Condron Family Ballpark – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Track & Field Tom Jones Invitational at James G. Pressly Stadium (Free admission) – All day

Women's Tennis vs. South Carolina at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex (Free admission) – 11 a.m.

Lacrosse vs. James Madison at Donald R. Dizney Stadium (Free admission) – 11:30 a.m.

Orange & Blue Spring Football Game presented by Florida Victorious at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Free admission) – 1 p.m.

Baseball vs. South Carolina at Condron Family Ballpark – 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

Baseball vs. South Carolina at Condron Family Ballpark – Noon

Men's Tennis vs. South Carolina at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex – Noon

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football spring game to be held on April 13