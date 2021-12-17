Florida football hires UGA recruiting staffer

The Florida Gators have hired former Georgia football director of recruiting operations Katie Turner.

Turner will serve as Florida’s assistant athletic director of recruiting strategy after spending two seasons at the University of Georgia.

Billy Napier and Florida have gained a few recruiting wins over Georgia the past couple of days. The Gators most notably secured a commitment from five-star safety Kamari Wilson.

Katie Turner previous worked under Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier at Louisiana from 2018-2020. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia still has a big-time recruiting edge over Florida for the class of 2022. Kirby Smart and Georgia have the No. 3 recruiting class in the country. Florida has the SEC’s worst class of 2022; it is rated No. 50 in the nation.

Billy Napier and Florida have 10 commitments and signees at the moment. The Gators will need to add several transfers to fill their roster deficiencies.

Florida has seen numerous players enter the transfer portal after Dan Mullen’s departure.

Turner is a beloved member of the Georgia recruiting staff and she will be missed. Much of her work is behind the scenes and goes unnoticed and unrecognized.

