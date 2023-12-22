Florida football hires Tulane's Gerald Chatman as new defensive line coach

Florida football hired Gerald Chatman as its new defensive line coach on Friday.

Chatman brings NFL and college experience to the job with the Florida Gators, having served as Tulane's defensive line coach in 2023 and LSU's interim defensive line coach in 2022. He has also worked as defensive line coach and had a brief defensive coordinator stint at Colorado in 2022.

Chatman's coaching contributed to a Tulane defense that ranked eighth in the county in rush defense (93.5 yards per game), fourth in turnovers gained (25), tied for 22nd in sacks (34), and tied 25th in tackles for loss (82.0).

Transfers leaving: Florida football coach Billy Napier discusses Trevor Etienne, other transfer portal defections

Signing Class grades: Grading Florida football 2024 recruiting class: How did the Gators fare?

"Gerald has proven to be an effective teacher, motivator, mentor and recruiter throughout his career," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "His experience in the SEC, NFL and other levels of football will be beneficial. We are excited to get to work alongside Gerald as he starts his journey at UF.”

In 2021, Chatman worked as a defensive analyst under Ed Orgeron. Rumors surfaced in early December that Orgeron was a candidate for UF's defensive line position, but in reality, Orgeron turned out to be just a reference.

Sanford's NFL experience began as a defensive coaching intern through the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship program with the Green Bay Packers (2015) and Denver Broncos (2016), In 2018, Chatman worked with the Cincinnati Bengals, running OTAs.

Chatman replaces Sean Spencer, who was fired at the end of the season. Spencer has since landed at Texas A&M.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football hires new defensive line coach