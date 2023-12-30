Florida football hires new strength and conditioning coach from New York Giants

Florida football hired Craig Fitzgerald as its new director of football strength and conditioning on Saturday.

Fitzgerald will take on an important role leading the Florida Gators offseason program. He replaces Mark Hocke, who was re-assigned earlier this month.

Fitzgerald brings 25 years of college and NFL experience to the job, including stints at Maryland (2000-05), Harvard (2005-09), South Carolina (2009-11), Penn State (2012-14), the Houston Texans (2015-18), Tennessee (2018-19) and the New York Giants (2020-23).

“We’re very excited to add coach Fitz to our team," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "He brings a significant level of experience in both college and the NFL. He will help each player on our team reach their potential. His reputation precedes itself and we are excited about the leadership he will bring and the impact he will have on our entire organization.”

Fitzgerald left a positive impression during his three-year stint with the New York Giants, which included helping star running back Saquon Barkley return from injury.

"He does a good job working with the big guys,” New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence told the New York Dialy News. “Like the D-linemen, he helps us work on our joints, around the nicks and bruises that I would get throughout the game, all of it relative to being on the field and the things we need to stay healthy the most as defensive linemen.”

The hire also received a strong endorsement from the Head Ball Coach, as Fitzgerald worked under Steve Spurrier as South Carolina from 2009-11.

Craig is one of the best strength coaches that I’ve had and he will certainly help our Gators football team! https://t.co/ocOxhoH21F — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) December 30, 2023

Fitzgerald will look to transform a Florida squad that has struggled in the physical areas of the game -- such as tackling and blocking -- during Napier's two-year stint as head coach. It's resulted in an 11-14 overall record and 6-10 SEC record over the last two seasons.

Earlier this week, Florida addressed its nutritional program, adding Jake Sankal from the Washington Commanders. Sankal also has a strength and conditioning background with both the Commanders and Cleveland Guardians and will work with conjunction with Fitzgerald.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football hires new strength and conditioning coach