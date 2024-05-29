Florida football to hire former Bowling Green CB coach in off-field role

Former Bowling Green Falcons cornerbacks coach Beyah Rasool is expected to join the Florida football program in an off-field role, 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Monday.

Rasool joined BGSU as the cornerbacks coach and special teams assistant in March of 2023, giving him just over a year of tenure with his past employment. Prior to that, he spent a pair of seasons with the Arizona Wildcats as a senior defensive analyst.

Bowling Green’s secondary finished the year ranked No. 4 nationally with 17 interceptions while leading the nation in takeaways (28) under Rasool’s guidance. The defense finished the campaign defense finished the 2023 campaign ranked No. 25 in the nation in total defense (326.1) and No. 12 in the nation in passing yards allowed (179.8).

Rasool spent two years with the Missouri Tigers as a graduate assistant, first working with the safety position before moving to the defensive line room in 2020. The Tuscon, Arizona, native played college ball at Eastern Arizona College from 2006-2007 but finished his undergraduate degree at Mizzou.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire