Will Florida football handle success better than last season? Napier looking maintain edge

There were plenty of smiles and hugs for Florida football players and coaches following UF's 29-16 upset of Tennessee at The Swamp on Saturday night.

Not to mention text messages.

"Ultimately when you get beat and you go to the locker room and you're on the bus after the game, you got zero text messages, right," Napier said. "When you win and you play on national TV you get 268 text messages, all the sudden, everywhere you go, somebody wants to complement you rather than looking at the ground."

Lost linemen: Three Florida football players suspended for half vs. Charlotte for Tennessee melee

Early kickoff: Kickoff time set for Florida football game at Kentucky on Sept. 30

Handling success will be the major talking point for the Florida Gators heading into Saturday's game against the Charlotte at The Swamp (7 p.m., SEC Network Plus). Florida (2-1, 1-0 SEC), ranked No. 25 in this week's AP poll, will get a chance to put together its first three-game winning streak since winning six in a row in 2020.

Napier admitted UF didn't handle success well in 2022. The Gators followed a season-opening 29-26 upset of No. 7 Utah with a home loss to Kentucky. After beating Texas A&M and South Carolina in back-to-back games in November, Florida stumbled to a 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt, suffering its first loss to the Commodores in Nashville since 1988.

"We all have human nature to get comfortable, to relax, to not have the same urgency or detail, to not have the self-discipline to follow through," Napier said. "It's our job to attack human nature when we see it. That's at the player level, that's the video, equipment, nutrition, the training room, the strength and conditioning staff, all parts of the building."

Charlotte presents test to potential Florida football complacency

The Charlotte 49ers (1-2) won't bring back any memories of the Bill Walsh-Joe Montana led San Francisco 49ers. But Charlotte, under first-year coach Biff Poggi, already has shown signs of improvement this season. The 64-year-old Poggi spent 24 years as a prep coach in Baltimore, Md., and three seasons as an off-field analyst under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan before taking the Charlotte job.

Two weeks ago, Charlotte gave Big Ten school Maryland a scare, leading 14-9 at halftime before falling 38-20 to the Terrapins in College Park.

"They have a complete overhaul of the two deep," Napier said. "I mean, we're talking about multiple transfers across the board from all over the country.

"When you turn the film on, I think the scoreboard doesn't necessarily predict what you would see. I think this is a very capable group. Big, long, fast. I do think they're very fundamentally sound. I think they play with toughness. I think they've got just enough here they can create some issues for you."

Last season, Florida hosted another struggling American Athletic Conference team, USF, expecting a cakewalk. Instead, the Bulls kept Florida fans at The Swamp on edge for four quarters. Florida needed a 3-yard touchdown run from Trevor Etienne with 5:05 left to escape with a 31-28 win.

Those that ignore history, they say, are doomed to repeat it.

How can UF football maintain its edge?

Napier met with UF's leadership committee on Monday morning to discuss how the team can maintain its edge. The season opening loss at Utah, Napier said, created a level of urgency that has carried through the last two weeks of practice.

"You don't accomplish anything significant by staying in your comfort zone," Napier said. "I think we were uncomfortable for two weeks. We were frustrated. We were angry. We were embarrassed. That allowed us to have an edge and certainly affected the way we prepared for Tennessee and helped us play the way we played."

Florida sophomore cornerback Devin Moore said the message in team meetings following the Tennessee win on Sunday was staying grounded.

"Last season when we got a bit of success, I feel like it kind of blew our heads up a little bit," Moore said. "This year we're putting more emphasis on the approach of, OK, that happened Saturday, Sunday new week. Let's get to it. Let's check the scout, just come out this week ready."

Part of that includes eliminating distractions, which is why Napier spent most of his off day reading and deleting all those congratulatory texts.

"Try to delete them all," Napier said. "That's what I try to do. Got work to do."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football looking to avoid letdown after win over the Vols