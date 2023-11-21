Florida football: Grading the transfer portal additions from 2023

Florida football coach Billy Napier views the transfer portal similar to NFL free agency.

Napier wants to build the foundation of the Florida Gators through high school recruiting, while sprinkling in transfers to fill areas of need.

"This math problem changes every day," Napier said. "So, we may not have a salary cap, but we do have a roster number limitations. So that's the cap. So, I think ultimately it's a fluid dynamic."

Rivalry renewed: Max Brown to start at QB as Florida football looks to play spoiler against rival FSU

Coming home: Florida football to honor Tim Tebow during FSU game

In judging UF's 2023 transfer portal class, there were some hits and misses. More of the hits came on the offensive side of the ball compared to the defense, where UF has struggled for most of the 2023 season.

"It's almost like the old junior college model," Napier said. "You used to go get players at positions where you had depth issues or you needed a significant impact player. This game has evolved, and now the portal provides that."

Here are grades for each of the transfers from UF's 2023 class:

Graham Mertz QB, B

Mertz went 5-6 as a starter for Florida, which included a career-high 423 yards in rallying the Gators to a 41-39 comeback win at South Carolina. For the season, Mertz passed for 2,903 yards with 20 touchdowns to 3 interceptions, while completing 72.9 percent of his passes (261-358).

Accurate on short and intermediate throws, Mertz failed to generate enough big plays in the downfield passing game, as Florida ranked tied for 10th in the SEC in pass plays of 40 yards or longer (5). Another issue for Mertz was mobility and pocket presence, as he was sacked 33 times, sometimes due to holding onto the ball too long.

Ironically, Mertz's season came to an end last week after suffering a broken collarbone due to taking two hits on a scramble for a first down against Missouri. It was his Tim Tebow moment, but it cost him a chance to play another rivarly game this weekend against Florida State.

"If Gator Nation doesn’t respect Graham Mertz, OK, after watching him compete this year, then we’ve got a problem," Napier said. "This kid has been everything you would want from a teammate, example, leader, work ethic, motivator, game day just put it on the line.'f Gator Nation doesn’t respect Graham Mertz, OK, after watching him compete this year, then we’ve got a problem. This kid has been everything you would want from a teammate, example, leader, work ethic, motivator, game day just put it on the line."

Micah Mazzccua OL, B -

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Mazzccua had started 10 of 11 games at right guard for the Gators, totaling more than 600 snaps. He's been a solid run blocker who has had issues at times in pass protection.

Mannie Nunnery LB, B -

Nunnery has proven to be the best of UF's defensive transfers this year. He's started the last three games for injured linebacker Shemar James and has been solid, while contributing earlier in the year on special teams. For the season, Nunnery has 27 tackles 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack and one pass breakup.

Cam Jackson DT, C +

Jackson earned SEC defensive lineman of the week honors with 6 tackles and a pass breakup against Tennessee. But he's made few impact plays since. Overall, Jackson has posted 29 tackles with half a tackle for loss and no sacks in 10 starts.

Caleb Banks DT C

Banks has been solid, but like Jackson, hasn't produced enough impact plays on the interior of the defensive line. In 11 starts, Banks has 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Teradja Mitchell LB, C-

Mitchell made 7 tackles in his first start of the season against Missouri, but overall, hasn't made as much of an impact as expected in backing up James and Scooby Williams. He's made 21 tackles on the season.

Dameion George Jr. OL, C -

George has made nine starts at right tackle and two starts at left tackle this season. He's been penalty-prone (holding, false starts) and his lack of lateral food speed has been exposed in facing more athletic pass rushing teams such as Georgia.

Lyndell Hudson OL, C -

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Hudson is a swing tackle who appeared in five games with two starts this season.

R.J. Moten S, D

Moten was beaten in coverage on UF's first defensive play against Utah for a touchdown pass and was not much of a factor on the defense after that point. Moten has posted 8 tackles and 2 tackles for loss on the season.

Deuce Spurlock II LB, D

Spurlock has been injured on and off for the most of the season and has only contributed on special teams.

Ja'Kobi Jackson RB, D

Jackson, a JUCO transfer, has yet to appear on the field due to deep UF running back room led by Trevor Etienne, Montrell Johnson Jr. and true freshman Treyaun Webb.

Cam Carroll RB, incomplete

Carroll suffered a torn ACL just before the start of the 2023 season that sidelined him for the year.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Grading Florida football transfer portal additions for 2023 season