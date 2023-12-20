Florida football gets in-state 4-star wide receiver to sign on

Florida football added a blue-chip recruit from within the state’s borders Wednesday morning in accordance with head coach Billy Napier’s edict to dominate home territory.

Four-star wide receiver Tawaski Abrams out of Fort Myers (Florida) Dunbar officially penned his name at the bottom of his letter of intent to the Gators after giving his verbal commitment back in mid-July. The 5-foot-11-inch, 175-pound pass catcher originally committed to the Florida State Seminoles but Florida’s wide receivers coach Billy Gonzalez convinced him to go to Gainesville.

“(Gonzales) loves the speed,” Abrams told Swamp247. “That is what most coaches like about me. “He tells me I remind him of (former Florida receiver) Kadarius Toney. That is what he says. A lot of people say I should go to Florida solely because of that comparison.”

Speaking of speed, much like fellow 2024 signee Jerrae Hawkins, Abrams was a standout in high school track as well. That translated well on the gridiron, where he caught 37 passes for 622 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 328 yards and six scores on 55 attempts — good for a 6.0 yards per carry average.

Overall, Abrams has had a very positive view of what the Orange and Blue have to offer, despite the nadir the program is currently mired in. It is the reliance on youth that he finds alluring.

“Being a guy coming into the program, you want to see that. You want to see younger guys getting on the field, because it lets you know if you do the same thing, you can have the same results. Everyone wants to get on the field as a freshman,” he noted.

“They want speed, they are building the program. They want the speed in their program, and they say I can do that for them. They are just trying to get guys that can run like me one player at a time.”

Abrams is ranked No. 328 overall and No.55 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 343 and 58, respectively.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire