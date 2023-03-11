Florida football gets On3’s RPM pick for this 2024 safety

Florida football got an On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine pick on Wednesday from recruiting analyst Corey Bender, who submitted his prediction in favor of the Gators for safety Josiah Davis out of Nashville (Georgia) Berrien with a confidence level of 65%.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound defensive back received an offer from the Orange and Blue recently, after which Davis named Florida as the leader for his talents. Following another visit to Gainesville last weekend, he reaffirmed his opinion.

“Florida is still my top school right now,” Davis told Gators Online last Sunday. “It’s just the environment. The environment is just great around there. Everything on the visit was great, like, talking to the coaches and visiting the academic center.

The high school junior amassed 70 tackles (51 solo), two pass deflections, one sack and an interception last fall while also racking up over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns — including seven as a kickoff returner, 12 on the ground and two receiving, according to MaxPreps. He also threw the ball 22 times with 12 completions for 84 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Neither the 247Sports composite nor the On3 industry ranking have any rankings or ratings data for Davis, however, the Gators do hold a crystal ball projection from 247Sports for the young recruit along with his On3 RPM pick.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire