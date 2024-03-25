If Florida football gets it going, this guy will be a big reason why

It’s not every day you meet a ghost. But there he was, casually leaning a wall after a Florida spring football practice.

Eugene Wilson III, better known as “Trey.”

He’s not really an apparition, though you’d have a hard time convincing defensive players of that. Wilson frequently vanished right in front of them last season, leaving them tackling nothing but air.

Now a sophomore, he is allowed to do interviews. So when Wilson appeared in the flesh, there was one question I’d been dying to ask.

How do you make yourself disappear?

"There’s not really much to it,” Wilson said. “Just instinct and reaction.”

A good magician never gives away his secrets, but apparently there is no method to Wilson’s madness. He just gets the ball and lets his football nature take its course.

Whatever makes him so elusive, Wilson has quickly become Florida’s not-so-secret weapon. There’s a lot of uncertainty heading into Billy Napier’s third season, but one thing seems obvious.

“Just get the ball in my hands,” Wilson said. “You’ll have a better chance for the team to win.”

He’s not boasting. It took about 3.3 seconds for Florida to realize it had something special in a freshman from Tampa.

Sore hamstrings slowed Wilson the first few practices. Then, as Napier put it, Wilson “really cut it loose for the first time…. I think he’ll make our team better.”

Missing In Action: Why will Myles Graham miss the rest of Florida's spring practice?

Police blotter: Georgia football running back arrested on multiple charges including DUI, reckless driving

Uh, yeah. Wilson caught a couple of passes in his first game at Utah. He was a starter by Game 2. And in Game 3 against Tennessee and caught six passes – in the opening drive.

From there, Wilson never had fewer than six receptions in a game until the finale against FSU, when Graham Mertz was out and the entire offense went kaput.

Wilson’s run included an 11-catch game against Georgia. But it wasn’t just the numbers that made an impression. It was the show Wilson put on once he got the ball.

A lot of players are fast, but Wilson is a rare one that gets to full speed after a couple of strides. Then the twitchiness kicks in.

Wilson shimmies, shakes and spins. It’s like being in a matrix lurching at targets that aren’t there. When asked what it’s like to defend Wilson, UF tackle Tyreak Sapp just shook his head,

“Trey, trey, trey,” he said. “That kid is electrifying. What I see he can do with his body; I promise you won’t see me do that.”

It’s one of the delicious quirks of football. At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Wilson is roughly the size of one of Desmond Watson’s thighs. But in a collision sport dominated by size, the smallest guy on the field can still be the best player.

That’s what people were whispering about last season about a mere wisp of a freshman.

“I don’t let that talk go to my head,” Wilson said. “I just do what I love.”

It comes naturally, thanks largely to Eugene Wilson II. He was an NFL safety for eight seasons and won two Super Bowls rings with New England.

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) hauls in a reception against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) during the first quarter of an NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Eugene II educated Eugene III on the ins and outs of coverages, how to prepare, how to be professional as an 18-year-old. That stuff can be taught.

The instincts and reactions are a gift. One that makes games far more entertaining for Florida fans.

Defensive backs, not so much.

“Any DB,” Wilson said, “they don’t like the type of dudes like me.”

So, what might that mean come September?

Wilson’s put on about 10 pounds of muscle and says his first step is even more explosive. He was put in motion a lot last season, with Mertz pitching him the ball in the backfield.

There will probably be more of that. More targets downfield. More punt and kickoff returning.

Whatever they think of the Gators’ overall chances, fans can believe in this ghost. And the more they see of Wilson, the better off Florida will be.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on X @DavidEWhitley

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Wilson III is Florida football's ultimate triple threat