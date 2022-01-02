Florida football gets defensive lineman back from transfer portal

Six Gators announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal following the end of the regular season. Jacob Copeland has already moved on to Maryland, Gerald Mincey to Tenneessee and Khris Bogle to Michigan State, but Lloyd Summerall III became the first player to remove his name and return to Florida on Saturday.

After looking at other options for a month (Summerall entered the portal Dec. 2), the former four-star recruit decided to stay put and play for Billy Napier in the Swamp, according to a report from 247Sports. Summerall has played sparingly for the Gators in his first three seasons with the team, but he should see more playing time next year with Florida’s defensive line losing some key players.

Brenton Cox Jr. is expected to return for one more season, which is one of the reasons Bogle likely moved on. Summerall should be behind Cox on the depth chart and competing with Antwuan Powell, who also has more playing time on the books than him. Rising redshirt junior Dante Zanders is also in the portal, which opens up some reps at the other end spot.

Over three seasons at Florida, Summerall has played in 17 games and recorded three solo tackles, six assisted tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

