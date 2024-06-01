Florida football gets crystal ball prediction for blue-chip 2026 QB

Florida football has been grinding away on the high school recruiting trail under the direction of head coach Billy Napier and his army of staffers.

The program’s efforts are beginning to show signs of success thanks in part to a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports for four-star quarterback Will Griffin out of Tampa (Florida) Jesuit in the 2026 cycle.

“It’s long been documented that Griffin grew up a fan of Florida himself, and has been attending games inside of The Swamp since he was a child. Several of his family members have attended and graduated from Florida,” according to 247Sports’ Blake Alderman.

“Griffin has downplayed childhood fandom as a factor in his recruitment, but it’s certainly given Florida an inroad into catching his attention very early in the process.”

Recruiting Summary

Griffin is ranked No. 89 overall and No. 7 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 104 and 8, respectively.

In addition to 247Sports’ crystal ball, Florida also holds the lead in On3’s recruiting prediction machine with an 88.1% chance of signing him. The Florida State Seminoles (3.6%), Ohio State Buckeyes (3.1%) and Michigan Wolverines (1.7%) lag well behind the Gators.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire