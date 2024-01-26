Florida football gets commitment from Washington safety Asa Turner

Florida football landed more secondary help from the transfer portal, getting a commitment from Washington safety Asa Turner on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Turner confirmed his commitment to the Florida Gators on social media on Thursday night.

Turner appeared in seven games for Washington in 2023 after missing five games to due to broken bones in both hands. He finished the year with 26 tackles, including 2 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

In 2022, Turner had his best season as Washington. appearing in 10 games with nine starts, Turner had two interceptions and 52 tackles, ranking fourth on the team. Overall, Turner recorded five career interceptions in five seasons with the Huskies.

A four-star recruit out of Carlsbad, Calif., Turner was recruited by and played under new UF secondary coach Will Harris when Harris coached at Washington.

Turner joins former Tulane safety D.J. Douglas and former Oregon defensive back Trikweze Bridges as transfer portal additions designed to help a UF secondary that ranked ninth in the SEC in pass defense (226.7 ypg allowed) in 2023 and surrendered the second-most pass plays of 20 or more yards (22).

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football lands more secondary help from transfer portal