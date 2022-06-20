Florida football gets commitment from this coveted OL

Florida football added another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday when an in-state target from just down the road pledged to join the Orange and Blue. Three-star offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler out of Ocala Trinity Catholic, fresh off an official visit to the Swamp made up his mind with little hesitation.

“I got to talk to the coaches, see how they work, see how their personality is and got to spend time with the players and got to know how they are,” he told Swamp247. “I had a great time. My family had a great time, too.”

“It got to open my mind and see if I could come here and get developed more,” he told AllGators. “It did open my mind because I committed today.” Kinsler also offered Swamp247, “Coach Sale and coach Stapleton seem like the guys to do it, to get me prepared for the next level.”

The 6-foot-6-inch, 330-pound behemoth is no stranger to Gainesville thanks in large part to his proximity in nearby Ocala and he had already made a couple of unofficial visits ahead of his recent stop. He recently made a trip to see the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and still has an official visit set with the Miami Hurricanes on June 24.

Kinsler is Florida’s sixth commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle, joining four-star athlete Aaron Gates, four-star offensive lineman Knijeah Harris, three-star athlete Creed Whittemore, three-star offensive lineman Bryce Lovett and three-star wide receiver Tyree Patterson.

The in-state lineman is currently ranked No. 964 overall and No. 85 nationally at his position according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 896 and 61, respectively. Kinsler had held a solitary crystal ball projection from 247Sports and an 89.9% chance of landing him on On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

