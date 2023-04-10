Florida football gets commitment from this 4-star running back

Just hours after earning a pick from On3’s Corey Bender for his publication’s Recruiting Prediction Machine in favor of Florida football, the Gators closed the deal with four-star four-star running back Kahnen Daniels out of West Point (Mississippi). Bender had put his confidence level at 75% when he submitted his pick earlier before Hayes Fawcett made the announcement early afternoon.

He is the sixth member of the 2024 recruiting class to sign on with the Orange and Blue.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound back has already made two trips to Gainesville so far, with the first coming back on March 11 when he received a scholarship offer during a campus visit. He made his way back to Hogtown on April 6 after generating further interest in the Orange and Blue following his initial stop, which resulted in his commitment on April 10.

“First off I loved how I just felt at home while I was there,” Daniels told Fawcett. “The times I visited stood out and I love what coach Napier does on offense. I feel like I will thrive in their offense.”

While Napier runs the show in the Swamp, the high school junior’s recruitment was spearheaded by associate head coach on offense and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke.

“The person I’m closest with is prolly Juluke,” he told On3. “Coach Juluke says he can’t guarantee that I will play, but I can work for a starting sport. I feel like that it’s not going to be easy but it’s something I could work for.”

The high school junior plans on being in attendance for this Thursday’s Orange and Blue game inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and has tentatively planned an official visit in June.

Daniels is ranked No. 358 overall and No. 35 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 309 and 25, respectively. Florida held two of his three crystal ball predictions from 247Sports and had an overwhelming lead in On3’s RPM with a 92.8% chance of landing him prior to his commitment.

