Florida football gets another big recruit for Vols game visit

Add another name to the laundry list of prep recruits who plan on attending Florida football’s Southeastern Conference opener against the Tennessee Volunteers inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Sept. 16.

Three-star defensive tackle Tyler Miller out of Laurel (Mississippi) in the 2025 recruiting class told Corey Bender of Gators Online on Sunday that he plans to be among the many other high schoolers present for the big matchup.

“Me, my mom and dad are coming to the Tennessee game,” Miller informed Gators Online.

While the 6-foot-7-inch, 340-pound defender is a bit under the radar as a three-star prospect, he is still sought by the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Purdue Boilermakers, UNLV Rebels, Memphis Tigers and Norfolk State Spartans. He currently has visits scheduled with the first three listed, along with Florida.

As far as the Gators go, their reputation precedes them as the high school junior recognized Florida’s status in college football history, which has given the Orange and Blue a boost.

“Florida is definitely near the top,” he noted when asked about UF’s status among his preferred schools.

“I look at Florida as iconic. It’s a team I’ve been watching since I was young. I know Florida sends a lot of players to the next level.”

As for the connection between him and the program, assistant coach and offensive coordinator Chris Sale has been the main point of contact.

“Coach Sale hit me up on the phone and gave off a great vibe. I can relate to him on things dealing with our parents. And just overall how he was excited about our future relationship. I loved the vibe for the first week of our relationship.”

Miller is ranked No. 146 at his position and No. 13 in the state of Nevada according to 247Sports while no other service has data for him. However, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Mississippi State in front with a 19.5% chance of signing him, followed by Ole Miss (17.1%), Auburn (14.6%) and Memphis (12.2%).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire