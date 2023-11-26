Florida football gave FSU trouble, but a disappointing finish was all too appropriate

After a less-than-charmed season, Florida football went in search of a fairytale finish Saturday night.

For much of the evening, the improbable seemed possible. Max Brown did a decent job in his first start at quarterback. UF’s defense showed up after being AWOL for the past month.

Florida fans at The Swamp got the kind of game they’d hoped for. It seemed that maybe, just maybe, the Gators would beat the fourth-ranked Seminoles.

More than that, they’d derail FSU’s unbeaten season and knock the Seminoles out of the College Football Playoff.

More than that, the Gators would even their record at 6-6. They’d qualify for a bowl game. They’d avoid clinching a third straight losing season.

In other words, the frog of a season might somehow find a kiss and turn into a prince.

Sorry, Gator fans: 2023 will go down as a frog.

After falling behind 12-0, FSU eventually ground the Gators down and won 24-15. The Seminoles are on to the postseason, while the Gators are left to ponder what all went wrong and how Billy Napier plans to correct it.

A win would have made that process quite a bit more pleasant, and Florida broke out pretty much every emotional trick it could in hopes of turning the stadium into Ben Hill Griffin’s House of Horrors. Brandon Spikes, the maniacal heart of UF’s last national championship team, was the honorary Mr. Two Bits.

He expended about 500 kilowatts of energy in 20 seconds trying to pump up the crowd. Then there was the ace in the motivational hole, Tim Tebow.

Not that Florida needed an excuse to break him out, but Tebow is getting into the College Football Hall of Fame this year. He spoke to the team a couple of days before the game and offered some special advice to Brown.

“Embrace the moment,” he said. “When I say that, I kind of mean don’t shy away from it. When you have the opportunities, let it rip.”

Letting it rip wasn’t exactly what Napier had in mind for his neophyte QB. Brown showed surprising poise in his emergency fill-in role against Missouri last week, but the Gators weren’t going to turn him into a passing Mad Max in the time it takes to bake a Thanksgiving turkey.

The kid’s got some wheels, so Florida wanted to mix that threat with enough passing to keep FSU’s defense honest. It wanted to keep Brown in his comfort zone, though that assumed such a thing existed in such a game.

Brown completed two third-down passes to keep Florida’s opening drive going. It ended with Trey Smack missing a 48-yard field goal, but Brown had shown that rookie jitters weren’t going to be an issue.

He drove the Gators 70 yards on their second possession. The first quarter expired midway through, and all eyes turned to the South end zone, where Steve Spurrier presented Tebow with his hall of fame plaque.

Naturally, Montrell Johnson scored on a 5-yard rush three plays later. It was a classic Swamp sequence, the kind of thing that would bring a tear to a hardcore Gator’s eye.

“I get emotional,” Tebow said to ESPN as he left the field. “I just love this place. We can’t stand that team. It’s a special night.”

It felt that way as the Gators got a field goal, then they engulfed FSU quarterback Tate Rodemaker for a safety to take a 12-0 lead. The Gators got the ball back and went for a kill shot – a double-reverse pass.

FSU smothered it, and Brown was called for intentional grounding. Cue the second-guessing over that call.

The biggest surprise was Florida’s defense, which had given up an average of 41.7 points in the previous four games.

FSU figured to suffer with Rodemaker replacing injured Jordan Travis at QB. But nobody thought the Seminoles would have only 10 yards total offense with four minutes left in the first half.

That’s when the initial burst of Swamp mojo seemed to wear off. FSU zipped 90 yards for a TD and the Gators got the ball back with 26 seconds left.

Florida Gators quarterback Max Brown (17) makes a play call at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023 during the first half.

Montrell Johnson burst 52 yards to get UF in position for a surprising late score, but a holding penalty on Damieon George turned the attempt into a 52-yard field goal.

Smack missed it, and apprehension was setting in at The Swamp. It got worse when FSU’s Trey Benson scored on a 36-yard run to open the second half.

It felt as if the fun was over Gator fans. They’d been treated to some nice Swamp nostalgia and a few thrills, but the Seminoles’ superiority was inevitably going to take over.

That proved to be true, thanks largely to Benson’s 95 yards and two second-half TDs. Brown was game, but Florida’s offense really could have used Graham Mertz. The Gators reverted to form as the game wore on, racking up penalties and giving up sacks.

Tebow noted how it was a special night. It was more like half-special, and a fitting end to a season that was anything but a fairy tale.

