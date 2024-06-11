Florida football game times released for 2024 season

GAINESVILLE — Florida football fans need to stock on up their sunscreen.

The Gators’ 2024 schedule features at least six day games among the 12 on the schedule, with potentially only one prime game against power conference competition — an Oct. 5 visit from UCF set for either 6 or 8 p.m.

UF will play three games at noon ET to be played on either ABC or ESPN, including a Sept. 21 visit to Mississippi State and Nov. 9 trip to Texas.

An Nov. 23 visit from Ole Miss also is at noon.

The early kickoff times do not necessarily indicate the program’s value after consecutive losing seasons under third-year coach Billy Napier. As ESPN assumes full coverage of the SEC, the network looks to compete with the Big Ten’s noon window on FOX.

The Gators will open the season Aug. 31 against Miami at 3:30 p.m. in the Swamp and host Texas A&M at the same hour on Sept. 14. The annual Florida-Georgia game is also set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in Jacksonville.

Whether these times equate to fun in the sun will be determined by a team with more than 30 newcomers and four incoming assistant coaches.

The rest of UF’s game times are to be determined.

An Oct. 12 visit to Tennessee, Oct. 19 visit from Kentucky and Nov. 16 clash with LSU in the Swamp will be shown at either 3:30 or 8 p.m.

No parameters for kickoff time or TV network are yet available for the Gators’ regular-season finale Nov. 30 at Florida State.

The Gators’ other game is a 7 p.m. Sept. 7 visit from Samford.

