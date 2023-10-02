Florida football game time, TV channel announced for South Carolina

The Florida football game at South Carolina on Oct. 14 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and air on the SEC Network.

It will be the third straight afternoon kickoff for the Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1 SEC), who are looking to bounce back from a 33-14 loss at Kentucky last Saturday. UF's defense gave up a season-high 33 points in the loss and allowed Kentucky to rush for 329 yards on 9.1 yards per carry.

Florida beat South Carolina 38-6 at The Swamp last season and holds a 30-10 record in the overall series between the two schools (with 3 ties). In UF's last trip to Williams-Bryce stadium, though, South Carolina beat the Gators 40-17 in 2021.

South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC) has struggled to start the 2023 season, though quarterback Spencer Rattler is among one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC with 1,411 yards, 7 TDs and 3 interceptions.

UF will face Vanderbilt this Saturday at The Swamp (4 p.m., SEC Network).

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Start time set for Florida Gators football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks