Florida football game time, TV channel announced for South Carolina

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun
·1 min read

The Florida football game at South Carolina on Oct. 14 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and air on the SEC Network.

It will be the third straight afternoon kickoff for the Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1 SEC), who are looking to bounce back from a 33-14 loss at Kentucky last Saturday. UF's defense gave up a season-high 33 points in the loss and allowed Kentucky to rush for 329 yards on 9.1 yards per carry.

Florida beat South Carolina 38-6 at The Swamp last season and holds a 30-10 record in the overall series between the two schools (with 3 ties). In UF's last trip to Williams-Bryce stadium, though, South Carolina beat the Gators 40-17 in 2021.

South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC) has struggled to start the 2023 season, though quarterback Spencer Rattler is among one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC with 1,411 yards, 7 TDs and 3 interceptions.

UF will face Vanderbilt this Saturday at The Swamp (4 p.m., SEC Network).

