Florida football: Which freshmen did and didn't redshirt in 2023

Florida football coach Billy Napier was not shy about playing true freshmen during the course of the 2023 season.

Of UF's 20 true freshmen, 12 played in 10 or more games. Two -- safety Jordan Castell and wide receiver Eugene Wilson III -- emerged as starters for the Florida Gators. Wilson, Castell, defensive lineman Kelby Collins and defensive lineman T.J. Searcy were named to the All-SEC freshman team last week.

Overall, UF's kiddie corps gained experience through the ups and downs of a 5-7 season.

"I’m hopeful that they’ll benefit from it in the future," Napier said. "I think I’ve always believed that the players make the most improvement after their first year of significant experience. We have a lot of players that are — this is really their first year where they’ve been a major contributor to the team."

Here's a breakdown of how UF's freshmen performed during the 2023, and which players are eligible for redshirts:

CB Ja’Keem Jackson

Jackson appeared in 11 games, finishing with 7 tackles, three QBs and one QB hurry. He won’t be eligible for a redshirt.

WR Eugene Wilson

Wilson appeared in 10 games for the Gators in 2023, making seven starters. He finished second on the Gators in receptions (61), receiving yards (538) and receiving yards per game (53.8), while scoring a team-high 6 receiving TDs. He won’t be eligible for a redshirt.

DB Sharif Denson

Denson appeared in 11 games on defense and special teams, finishing with seven tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss and a quarterback hurry. He won’t be eligible for a redshirt.

RB Treyaun Webb

Webb played in 11 games as a reserve running back and on special teams. He finished the year with 26 carries for 163 yards and 2 TDs and had four catches for 14 yards. He won’t be eligible for a redshirt.

Florida Gators running back Treyaun Webb (20) rushes with the ball during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 28, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

WR Andy Jean

Jean appeared in four games and was hobbled off and on with injures throughout the season. When healthy, Jean flashed on the field, finishing with six catches for 97 yards while returning 2 kickoffs for 44 yards. He is eligible for a redshirt.

DL Will Norman

Norman appeared in just four years, registering one tackle against McNeese. He’s eligible for a redshirt. However, Norman entered his name into the transfer portal last week and likely won’t be returning to the Gators in 2024.

DL Kelby Collins

Collins appeared in all 12 games for the Gators in 2023, finishing with 23 tackles, 1.5 tackle-for-loss and sacks, four quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. He won’t be eligible for a redshirt.

WR Aidan Mizell

Mizell appeared in two games for the Gators this season, making 2 catches for 25 yards against McNeese State and also playing against South Carolina. He’s eligible for a redshirt.

CB Aaron Gates

Gates played in four games on special teams for the Gators this season. He made debut at South Carolina on special teams, stopping a two-point conversion and intercepting a lateral on the game's final play to secure the victory. He’s eligible for a redshirt

S Jordan Castell

Castell appeared in all 12 games for the Gators, starting the last 11 at safety. He led UF in total tackles (60) and solo tackles (30) with 1.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and an interception. He won’t be eligible for a redshirt in 2023.

S Bryce Thornton

Thornton appeared in all 12 games for the Gators, making 4 starts. He finished the year with 34 tackles (19 solo), 3.5 tackles-for-loss, 0.5 sacks and a pass breakup. He won’t be eligible for a redshirt in 2023.

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Destyn Hill (7) gets grabbed by Florida Gators safety Bryce Thornton (18) during second half action as Florida takes on Florida State at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

DL T.J Searcy

Searcy appeared in all 12 games for the Gators, finishing with 26 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, 0.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

DL Kamran James

James appeared in 12 games, primarily on special teams. He finished the year with 2 tackles. He won’t be eligible for a redshirt this season.

CB Dijon Johnson

Johnson appeared in all 12 for the Gators, primarily on special teams. He recorded two tackles and recovered one fumble on the season, He won’t be eligible for a redshirt in 2023.

LB Jaden Robinson

Robinson appeared in 12 games for the Gators, making one start. He finished with four tackles and one QB hurry on the season. He won’t be eligible for a redshirt.

OL Bryce Lovett

The 6-foot-5, 355-pound Lovett did not appear in a game this season and is eligible for a redshirt.

OL Caden Jones

The 6-8, 350-pound Jones did not appear in a game this season and is eligible for a redshirt.

OL Roderick Kearney

The 6-4, 285-pound Kearney did not appear in a game this season and is eligible for a redshirt.

OL Knijeah Harris

The 6-3, 315-pound Harris appeared in all 12 games, making one start. He won’t be eligible for a redshirt this season

DL Gavin Hill

The 6-3 255-pound Hill did not appear in a game this season and is eligible for a redshirt.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Which Florida Gators freshman football players did and didn't redshirt in 2023