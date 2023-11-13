Florida football will finish the season under the lights facing FSU at The Swamp

Florida football will finish the 2023 season under the lights at The Swamp when it faces No. 4 Florida State on Nov. 25.

The Florida Gators and Seminoles will kick off at 7 p.m., with the game airing on ESPN.

It will be the third straight night game for Florida (5-5. 3-4 SEC), which is coming off a 52-35 loss to No. 15 LSU. Florida next plays Saturday at No. 11 Missouri (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). The Gators need one win in their last two games to secure bowl eligibility for a sixth straight season.

Florida leads the all-time series 37-27-2 and is 22-12-1 all-time against FSU in The Swamp. The Gators have won two straight at home against the Seminoles.

Florida State (10-0, 8-0 ACC) has won 16 straight games dating back to last season and is led by quarterback Jordan Travis, who has passed for 2,734 yards and 20 TDs on the season, while rushing for 160 yards and 7 TDs.

Last season, FSU to beat Florida 45-38 in Tallahassee, a game in which Travis passed for 270 yards and 1 TD and rushed for 83 yards and 2 TD.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Kickoff time set for Florida Gators vs. FSU at The Swamp