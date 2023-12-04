Florida football’s final regular-season ranking per The Athletic

Florida football’s 2023 season came to an unceremonious close a couple of weekends ago when the Florida State Seminoles outlasted the Gators in the Swamp, 24-15, in what was a brutally ugly affair. However, life goes on in college football as many other programs continue to compete.

With the conference championships now in the rearview mirror, along with the announcement of the final College Football Playoff picture, The Athletic published its own rankings for the 133 Football Bowl Subdivision schools. In it, the Orange and Blue slipped five spots to No. 57 despite not taking the field.

The top spot is occupied by the Washington Huskies, followed by the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Florida State Seminoles and Alabama Crimson Tide in the top five. The Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Ole Miss Rebels and Missouri Tigers round out the top 10, respectively.

The Gator Nation will have to wait until the Orange and Blue game to see the team back in action. That intrasquad exhibition will take place inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium sometime this coming spring with a date and time yet to be announced.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire