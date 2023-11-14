Florida football falls once again in 247Sports SEC poll

Most experts didn’t expect Florida to go into Death Valley and beat the LSU Tigers on Saturday, but the Gators’ 52-35 loss still led to the program dropping to No. 10 in the latest update to the 247Sports SEC poll.

The top three remains settled with Georgia earning all but one first-place vote this week. Alabama snagged that vote and held onto the No. 2 spot in the rankings, staving off Missouri for another week.

Of course, the Gators face the Tigers next week and finish things off against Florida State the following week. At this point, the only teams ranked below Florida are South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, in that order. The Gators beat the Commodores and Gamecocks but fell to the Razorbacks, so there’s a real chance for this team to finish in the bottom four of the conference heading into an expansion year.

Here’s a look at the entire Week 12 SEC poll from 247Sports.

Rank Team Change 1 Georgia (13) — 2 Alabama (1) — 3 Missouri — 4 LSU +1 5 Ole Miss -2 6 Tennessee — 7 Texas A&M +1 8 Auburn +2 9 Kentucky -2 10 Florida -1 11 South Carolina +1 12 Arkansas -1 13 Mississippi State — 14 Vanderbilt —

