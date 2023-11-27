Florida football falls again in The Athletic’s rankings after season finale

It was not the ending that the Gator Nation had hoped for, but Florida football’s 2023 campaign came to a close on Saturday night when the Florida State Seminoles outlasted them in the Swamp, 24-15.

The loss cemented the program’s third-straight losing season with a 5-7 record and the first it has missed a bowl game appearance since 2017. Suffice it to say that things have reached a nadir at the University of Florida.

After the final horn sounded on Saturday, The Athletic’s Chris Vannini took on the task of ranking all 133 members of the Football Bowl Subdivision, including Florida. Billy Napier and Co. dropped four spots to No. 56 in this week’s update.

For the time being, that is the end of Florida football for the Gator Nation until the Orange and Blue game. That intrasquad exhibition will take place inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium sometime this coming spring with a date and time yet to be announced.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire