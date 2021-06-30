Florida football falling behind heading into another NCAA recruiting dead period

June has been a whirlwind for college programs across the nation because it was the first of the month ended a recruiting dead period that lasted a year and almost three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida and many other schools welcomed a flurry of official visitors throughout June.

But now another NCAA dead period is set to start July 1 that lasts until the last weekend of July. The Gators seem to be fading for top prospects on their board. The weekend of June 4th was the biggest weekend for coach Dan Mullen and his coaching staff. They hosted 13 official visitors that included two Florida commits in quarterback Nick Evers and wide receiver Isaiah Bond.

Some of the top names that visited the Swamp that weekend was five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen, five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart, four-star offensive tackle Tyler Booker, four-star cornerback Azareyeh Thomas, four-star running back Omarion Hampton, four-star edge rusher Jihaad Campbell, four-star wide receiver Gentry Williams and four-star defensive lineman Chris McClellan. Many of these prospects roam at the top or near the top on Florida’s recruiting big board at their respective position.

Nolen named Florida his leader earlier this month. Stewart took an official visit to Texas after visiting Gainesville. In his Longhorns’ photoshoot, he was seen sporting a Florida wristband. The coaching staff made a splash with Booker when the Gators found equipment that fit his little brother, so he could enjoy the photoshoot, too. They also made up significant ground with the other top recruits mentioned.

However, most of these players have visited other programs, and it has felt like Florida has taken a back seat in the majority of these prospects’ recruitment.

Nolen’s family raved about their official visit to Michigan. Booker took visits to Oregon, UGA, Alabama and Ohio State. He told 247Sports he felt calm with the Bulldogs compared to his trips to Oregon and Florida. The IMG prospect also took visits to the Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes the last few weeks.

Some of them have committed to another school or are favored for another program that isn’t Florida. Campbell committed to Clemson on June 27th. Thomas named the Gators as the standard compared to future official visits. LSU cleared that bar during his official visit the weekend of June 18th. McClellan told Swamp247 that Florida ranked “very high” in his recruitment. Following a visit to Ohio State last weekend, the Gators and the Buckeyes are the top two teams to beat currently.

It’s not all bad news for Florida, though. Many of these players’ recruitments will take some more twists and turns and may not make a decision until Early Signing Day or National Signing Day. But it begs the question: Did Florida have these players use their official visits to the Gators too soon?