Florida football fades in 4th quarter in loss to No. 5 Florida State

Florida football finished its 2023 regular season on a five-game losing streak, falling 24-15 to No. 5 Florida State before 90,341 fans at The Swamp.

With the loss, the Florida Gators (5-7) earned a third straight losing season and a second straight losing season under head coach Billy Napier, who dropped to 11-14 as UF's coach.

At 5-7, Florida won't be going to a bowl for the first time since 2017, ending a streak of five straight bowl appearances.

Florida took a 15-14 lead into the fourth quarter but Florida State regained the lead 17-15 on a 19-yard Ryan Fitzgerald field goal. The Seminoles then put the game away on running back Trey Benson's third rushing TD, from 26 yards out with 2:49 left.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida loss:

Florida Gators QB Max Brown plays composed in first career start

Brown completed 6 of his first 7 passes in the game, leading Florida to a touchdown and field goal in the first half. He finished the game 9 of 15 with 86 yards passing, not making a mistake until throwing an interception with 1:33 remaining. But Brown couldn't get much going in the read-option game and couldn't elude FSU's rush as he was sacked five times and ended up with a net of minus-5 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Too many negative plays on offense stall Florida football momentum

Brown was sacked four times, including twice on a three-and-out in the fourth quarter with UF trailing 17-15. Florida also lost 20 yards on a trick play attempt in the second quarter up 12-0 when Brown was called for intentional grounding, 9 yards on a shovel pass to Etienne that moved a Trey Smack field-goal attempt back 48 and a holding penalty by Dameion George Jr. that cost UF 10 yards and moved a field goal attempt for Smack back to 52 yards. Smack missed both attempts, from 48 and 52 yards.

Florida football defense starts strong, maintains in second half

The Gators defense played at a different gear early, holding Florida State to minus-7 yards in the first quarter and 85 yards in the first half. The combination of the defense playing with energy and the decibel level at The Swamp made it hard for FSU quarterback Tate Rodemaker to operate. Princely Umanmielen and Derek Wingo combined to sack Rodemaker in the end zone for a safety that gave the Gators a 12-0 second-quarter lead. But FSU was able to cut into the UF lead on a 10-play, 90-yard TD drive, shrinking UF's advantage to 12-7 on a 3-yard TD run with 26 seconds left in the first half. Benson then added a 36-yard TD run with 12:31 left in the third quarter to give FSU a 14-12 lead.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators fall to Florida State Seminoles at The Swamp